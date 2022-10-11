Genius Sports and Sportradar litigation dispute resolved

The litigation has been resolved to the satisfaction of the parties.

Press release.- The litigation has been resolved to the satisfaction of Genius Sports and Sportradar. The resolution enables FDC to maintain the right to continue to licence and market FDC data, as it determines.

Genius Sports too shall maintain the right to provide low latency exclusive Official FDC betting data rights through 2024, and Sportradar, who has agreed to refrain from unauthorised in-stadia scouting of Premier League, Football League and Scottish Professional Football League matches, has purchased a sublicense from Genius Sports that provides rights to a delayed Official Secondary Feed through 2024.

The remaining terms of the settlement are confidential.