XLMedia selects Sportradar to provide sports betting data solutions

The company will utilize Sportradar’s real-time sports data products across its owned and operated digital properties in North America and abroad.

Press release.- Sportradar today (October 11) announced an exclusive multi-year partnership with XLMedia, the global digital media company, to be the company’s official sports data provider through the provision of a range of digital products and services.

XLMedia will leverage Sportradar’s real-time sports data products for leading North American and international sports properties across their owned and operated digital properties, including Sportsbettingdime, saturdaytradition, saturdaydownsouth, CrossingBroad, EliteSportsNY and Canadian Sports Betting.

In addition, Sportradar will provide a suite of visualization tools, including widgets and live match trackers, to help enhance XLMedia’s editorial content. XLMedia has also tapped Sportradar to provide betting odds and insights to aid in generating an increased demand for sports betting across their network of websites.

Brian Josephs, Head of Regional Sales, North America at Sportradar, said: “This partnership highlights Sportradar’s ability to be a one-stop shop for exclusive betting data and sports content for XLMedia’s high-quality publisher partner brands and highly engaged audiences. The dynamic, relevant and engaging products that XLMedia will receive through this partnership will not only resonate with fans and bettors alike but also aid XLMedia in further monetizing their audiences.”

Elizabeth Carter, VP of Global Marketing and Communications at XLMedia, said: “Partnering with an innovative sports technology company like Sportradar is key to XLMedia’s ambition to fuel fan engagement and enrich the audience experience across our sports media and sports betting brands. We’re confident that the premium products Sportradar provides will increase demand from audiences and advertisers alike. Our team is thrilled to expand this partnership and integration over time.”