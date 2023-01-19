Temporary Rockford Hard Rock casino made $55m in 2022

The temporary casino will remain in operation for two years while construction takes place on the permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford.

More than 463,000 people visited the temporary venue last year.

US.- Rockford’s temporary Hard Rock casino received more than 463,000 visitors in 2022, according to the Illinois Gaming Board and brought in $54.7m. The temporary casino in Rockford City, Illinois, opened in November 2021 and the permanent facility is expected for 2024.

Of the total revenue registered by the Illinois casino, $8m went to the state and $3m went to Rockford region, with the city taking a majority share in a split with Winnebago County, Loves Park, and Machesney Park.

“Hard Rock: An Opening Act” is located at Giovanni’s Restaurant and Convention Center at 610 N Bell School Road. It hosts more than 600 slot machines, a sports bar, and a restaurant.

The temporary casino will remain in operation for two years while construction takes place on the permanent Hard Rock Casino Rockford at the site of the former Clock Tower Resort on E. State Street. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said that the $310m casino project would provide 1,200 permanent jobs and an additional 1,000 during construction.

