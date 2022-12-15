Illinois launches a new campaign on problem gambling

Some 4 per cent of the Illinois population suffers from problem gambling.

The Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a campaign with the slogan “Are you really winning?”

US.- The Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a new campaign under the tagline of “Are you really winning?” The campaign will educate the public on the signs and symptoms of gambling disorder and on the resources available to those in need of support.

According to research by Health Resources in Action, 4 per cent, or nearly 400,000, of Illinois residents have a gambling disorder, and 7 per cent, or 700,000, are at risk of developing a gambling disorder.

Illinois Department of Human Services secretary Grace B. Hou said: “I hope this campaign will continue to raise awareness of the effective treatment and recovery options available to people experiencing problem gambling disorder.”

Hou added: “It is so important that we continue to let Illinois residents know about the signs of problem gambling.”

According to a report commissioned by the Illinois Gaming Board, problem gamblers in the state spend an average of $16,750 annually on gambling and they have an average debt of more than $50,000. A confidential helpline is available any time by dialling 1-800-GAMBLER. Help is also available through the website AreYouReallyWinning.com or by texting GAMB to 833234.

