Temporary Hard Rock Casino Bristol hosts job fair

US.- Hard Rock International has announced it will hire more employees for its temporary casino in Bristol, Virginia. The company will host a hiring event for the casino at the DoubleTree Hotel in Johnson City today (June 1). Hard Rock said the temporary casino will create 600 new jobs.

Located at 211 Mockingbird Lane, Johnson City, the event will run from 10am until 6pm. The company announced that applicants will be hired on the spot. The temporary Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is scheduled to open July 8.

The temporary 30,000 square-foot casino will feature nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. As well as the main casino floor, there will be non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas.

It will also offer a restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment. In November, the company submitted a demolition plan to the City of Bristol. The permanent $300m Bristol casino will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space, and multiple shops.

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $470m in March

The Virginia Lottery reported a sports betting handle of nearly $470m for March, the second-highest total since sports betting launched in the state in January 2021. The handle represented a 16.8 per cent increase from February’s $401.9m but was behind January’s all-time high of $485.5m.

The figure was up 54.4 per cent year-on-year. Gross operator revenue was $33.7m, the third-highest monthly total yet and a rise of 22.6 per cent compared to February. The operator win rate was 7.2 per cent.

