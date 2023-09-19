Phil Lee, TCSJOHNHUXLEY: “We are gearing up for a fantastic show”

The TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive anticipated the main new features that the company will present at G2E Las Vegas.

Exclusive interview.- In the run-up to G2E Las Vegas, which will take place from October 10 to 12 in the United States, Phil Lee, managing director for the Americas at TCSJOHNHUXLEY, spoke with the Focus Gaming News team. The executive reviewed the main news of the company, specialized in live gaming products and solutions.

How are you preparing for G2E Las Vegas and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

G2E is always one of our main focus events and this year is no different. We are gearing up for a fantastic show and looking forward to showcasing our latest product innovations to customers and partners.

What will be the axis of your proposal for the expo?

As the world-renowned supplier of end-to-end live gaming solutions, we have an exciting collection of new innovations as well as new additions to existing product ranges. With a focus on delivering fun and entertainment to players whilst providing improved efficiencies and security, there is something for everyone.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY recently updated its website. What is the importance of this modification? Are you planning any other improvements to further enhance your customer’s digital experience?

We are always looking at ways we can improve the digital experience for customers and our new website provides the ultimate user-friendly experience with a modern, responsive, and vibrant design, as well as improved navigation and functionality, whilst allowing users to see the full product portfolio.

The site was created with our customers in mind and includes many new features including, multiple languages and geotargeted content to serve our global customer base, enhanced product information, a new comprehensive Media Centre as well as a Customer Portal.

“Users can get creative and design their very own unique TCSJOHNHUXLEY Roulette Wheel.” Phil Lee, general director for the Americas at TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

We have also further developed our already successful digital Roulette Wheel configurator, with a refreshed design and an improved user experience. The configurator is now available on all devices including mobile and has options for the Saturn Glo wheel as well as Single, Double, Triple and Quadruple Zero sequences. Users can get creative and design their very own unique TCSJOHNHUXLEY Roulette Wheel, with a wide range of colours and finishes.

The company is going to showcase innovations at G2E such as the latest updates to the Saturn Roulette Wheel and the Dynamic Display System. Why is it important to keep up to date with customers’ demands and what are the most substantial changes that these updates provide?

TCSJOHNHUXLEY has continually been at the forefront of Roulette Wheel development and we continue to innovate and develop our range, never losing sight that our customers need peace of mind that their wheels are running at peak performance at all times.

One of these key innovations to our Roulette Wheels will be unveiled at G2E where visitors will be able to see Wheelmate, the latest update to the SaturnTM Wheel. Wheelmate is a compact, completely mobile plug-in console that provides the perfect toolkit to assist engineers or maintenance teams.

Wheelmate plugs into any of the latest SaturnTM Wheels and delivers powerful new features that record all maintenance and servicing events enabling the casino to get a full picture of how the wheel is operating. In addition, wheel levelling, wheel rotation and calibration checks can be carried out using the console, so engineers no longer need to carry bulky tools.

“Dynamic Display System is a game-changer for operators.” Phil Lee, general director for the Americas at TCSJOHNHUXLEY.

As mentioned, we are also introducing the Dynamic Display System (DDS) for Blaze Gaming Tables at the show. This is an advanced graphic display system that controls all table game graphics and animations, whilst allowing a casino to easily configure and manage their visual content.

DDS is a game-changer for operators as it provides casinos with unrivalled flexibility to manage and control their content, using our quick and easy application tool.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. What are the pillars on which you stand to remain at the forefront of the industry for so long?

2023 is a significant milestone for TCSJOHNHUXLEY as this year we have been celebrating our Golden 50th Anniversary since the company was incepted. We think being the first name in gaming for 50 years is a big deal and we are incredibly proud of our history.

For five decades, we have worked in partnership with casinos large and small, consistently leading the way in live gaming solutions, developing products which exceed expectations.

Our products and solutions are trusted by both, land-based and online customers around the world and that is because we have always maintained our four pillars – quality, reliability, innovation, and security.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY has been the premier manufacturer and supplier of live gaming products and solutions for half a century, and we aim to continue this legacy for many years to come. From tables to roulette wheels, chipping machines and table displays to electronic gaming – our world-famous products form the foundation of every casino.