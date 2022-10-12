TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcases its latest products at G2E Las Vegas

The two new display skins debuting at the show are the ‘Miami’ and the ‘Sports’.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY launched a new winning number display content and the Roulette Xtra game with Blaze LED Surface Technology.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcased at G2E Las Vegas two major innovations that expand its range of products and services for casino operators.

On the one hand, as far as the display segment is concerned, TCSJOHNHUXLEY will be showcasing the latest additions to the display portfolio, featuring a new graphic controller that provides unlimited flexibility and control to operators. The new controller now allows operators to configure and manage their displays easily by selecting from predesigned templates or custom configurations without the need of technical support.

Utilising an industry-recognised powerful graphics engine, TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s winning number displays are now able to offer themed skins with animations that will draw a crowd and stand out on the gaming floor. Now it is possible to show content when and where the casino wants, such as the number of historical stats to be displayed, pay table odds, chip values and chip colours, various stats with the ability to change colourways, as well as including static or live media.

The two new display skins debuting at the show are the ‘Miami’, a vibrant, neon-themed graphic and the ‘Sports’ featuring retro American College styling, demonstrating the vibrant impact these designs will provide and a taste of the future skins library that will soon be available.

Tristan Sjöberg, executive chairman of TCSJOHNHUXLEY, commented: “Our winning number displays have always provided great content and delivered results at a lightning speed, however, changes to content have required technical assistance.

“The new graphic controller is a game-changer for operators as they will have unrivalled flexibility to manage and change their content, using our quick and easy application tool, with the added benefit of choosing from a library of vibrant and high-impact graphics, that visitors to the casino cannot miss!”

Roulette Xtra with Blaze LED Surface Technology

Earlier this year, leading global innovator of live gaming solutions TCSJOHNHUXLEY, launched Roulette Xtra, the exciting live table game which combines the traditional game of Roulette with a thrilling random multiplier bet.

New for G2E, the game has been further developed to now incorporate Blaze patented LED surface technology, that displays unique ‘attract sequences’ and custom-themed animations, while also highlighting the Roulette Xtra multiplier bets and winning numbers.

Tristan Sjöberg comments, ”Roulette Xtra is a fun and easy-to-understand side bet that provides more thrills to the game of roulette. By adding Blaze Roulette with its eye-catching animations featuring exciting attract and win modes for the Roulette Xtra multiplier bets, we are able to bring further fun and thrills to this super-charged game.”

Quick and easy to understand, Roulette Xtra follows the same rules as traditional Roulette but selects 4 random numbers with a maximum payout of 500 to 1 available. Players will place their bets as normal and once the ball is spun and “No More Bets” is called, the game randomly selects four Roulette Xtra numbers along with random multiplier amounts ranging between 50 to 1 and 500 to 1 which are lit up to much fanfare on the Blaze table layout and winning number display.

The winning Roulette Xtra number and combinations are determined by the result of where the ball lands on the Roulette wheel. Roulette Xtra does not interfere with the traditional game or slow it down, and the game allows operators to vary payouts with options for Single, Double and Triple Zero wheels.

Roulette Xtra with Blaze is an exciting and thrilling addition to Roulette that will drive players to tables by providing the chance to win big payouts without having to wager additional bets. Xtra fun, xtra excitement, xtra payouts.