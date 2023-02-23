TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcases Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel at ICE London

ICE London provided the perfect showcase for TCSJOHNHUXLEY to debut their new digital game wheel, Lumin8, for the first time.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY presented a wide range of products at ICE London 2023, including Lumin8. Lumin8 Game Wheel is an eye-catching digital wheel, with multi-game functionality and a wide range of options for creating fun and unique games.

The Wheel is a vibrant attraction that is ideal for both games and promotions with numerous combinations of pre-installed designs to choose from and the option to upload custom designs using the Lumin8 design software. Different push-and-play buttons for players to physically take part in the action can be ordered separately and the edge-lit LED illumination can be configured to any colour.

Operators are also able to design their own symbols and assign different parameters for each of them – for example the probability rate, speed and duration of spinning, winner cursor shape, appearance, demo mode, etc. The centre screen is also independently controlled to display logos and the winning result, for further customisation.

The Lumin8 console was showcased at ICE London 2023.

Simple and easy to operate, game changes take just a few seconds by simply uploading a USB key and inserting it into the Lumin8 console.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman comments, “The Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel can be used for a variety of interactive games and promotions in Casinos, Hotels, Arcades and Game Rooms.

“This Wheel certainly creates a big visual impact, and we are really excited to showcase this to our customers at ICE. One thing is for sure, you will not be able to miss it!”

