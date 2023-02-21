TCSJOHNHUXLEY launches Qorex Bartop

The product was designed to maximise space and meet a variety of gaming requirements.

It is the latest addition to the company’s Qorex Electronic Gaming Solutions range.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has launched the latest product to its successful Qorex range at ICE London 2023. Qorex Bartop features the same striking looks as the Qorex Terminal but provides a compact solution when space is at a premium.

Designed to maximise space and meet a variety of gaming requirements, Qorex Bartop can be housed in any new or existing bar counters as well as the option to be wall mounted.

The unit features a 21.5” touchscreen HD display, with the ability to tilt to suit seated or standing players allowing for various viewing angles.

Furthermore, around the screen, there are striking LEDs which can be used to denote the price of play or customised to a casino’s colour scheme. The attendant light is also discreetly incorporated into the illuminated screen bezel.

Qorex Bartop combines both note and coin acceptors, a ticket printer and player tracking / loyalty system plate located below the screen.

This compact electronic gaming solution incorporates all the same game features as Qorex Terminal, with players able to select from various live or virtual Roulette, Sicbo and Baccarat games, within the same user interface.

The live camera display allows the player to see the game and results as it happens, with the ability to position the image anywhere on the screen so it does not obscure betting.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY executive chairman comments, “The launch of this new addition to our Qorex range further adds to the variety of options for operators. Qorex Bartop is a great solution when space is at a premium and is specifically designed to be a flexible and easy to install.”

TCSJOHNHUXLEY launches D-i-Shaker, the next-generation dice shaker

The D-i-Shaker is as reliable and secure as the previous model, but now includes a range of features making it lighter and quieter than ever before. Designed to be fully integrated as part of the Sicbo game electronics as well as stand-alone for ETGs, or i-Gaming use, the D-i-Shaker provides integrity to the game sequence whilst protecting against the possibility of a non-shake or double shake of the dice.

Enclosed by a new, tougher glass cylinder the TCSJOHNHUXLEY D-i-Shaker is resistant to impacts from the dice and covered by a removable lid with customisable colours. Incorporating a new motor to shake the dice, has enabled an overall lighter design and a base that fits within the same diameter space on the table as the previous model.

This new patented shaking mechanism provides increased reliability and durability with much quieter shakes.

In addition, the Dice Shaker now contains an additional settling ‘shimmy’ shake in its cycle which helps to eliminate any cocked and stacked dice.

Furthermore, there are highly visible lights in the base to indicate various game states during play and an eye-catching attract sequence will display in-between games and when there is no game activity.