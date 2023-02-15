TCSJOHNHUXLEY and Gaming Arts debut Casino Wizard VIP Electronic Table Games at ICE London

The Casino Wizard VIP Table Games is a captivating electronic table game that combines various classic table games into a single, impressive multi-game experience.

Press release.- Following the recent signing of an international distribution agreement with gaming equipment technology provider, Gaming Arts, TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcased the latest unique multi-game ETG, Casino Wizard VIP Electronic Table Games, at ICE London 2023.

Casino Wizard VIP Table Games is a collective of classic table games in one striking multi-game ETG. This robust suite of electronic table games is a great way to introduce players to the thrill and excitement of table games without the intimidation of the gaming pit.

Casino Wizard VIP is the first and only of its kind ETG game that includes all the favourites of the original Casino Wizard game such as Roulette, Blackjack, Craps and Baccarat, and now expands upon this line-up by adding, Super Big 6 Wheel, Pai Gow Poker, Triple Card Poker and Gaming Arts exclusive, Swap ‘Em Poker to its range.

Most of the games also feature side bets and/or progressives, adding variety and excitement for players.

Casino Wizard VIP Electronic Table Games are offered on the sleek VertX Grand 49” portrait cabinet. A variety of placement configurations are available including round 3-pods, 4-pods and 6-pods, back-to-back 4-packs, 6-packs, and 8-packs, triangular and rectangular 6-pods, and 2-pack and 3-pack wall placements.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY Executive Chairman commented: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Gaming Arts, as an international distributor of their innovative ETG machines.

“Casino Wizard VIP Electronic Table Games will certainly bring a new dimension to gaming floors and introduce table games to a whole host of new players.”

Mike Dreitzer, CEO of Gaming Arts, commented, “We are incredibly excited to be working with TCSJOHNHUXLEY to bring our new games and technologies to ICE London. Casino Wizard VIP delivers the variety of table games that players love in one amazing multi-game cabinet.

“In addition, the visual impact that the VertX Grand configurations bring to the gaming floor, are sure to provide an eye-catching feature that will entertain players as well as provide multiple flexible options for operators.”

