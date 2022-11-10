TCSJOHNHUXLEY receives approval to supply casino products in Andorra

Since this approval, TCSJOHNHUXLEY will be able to grow its presence in the region.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY, the leading manufacturer and supplier of world-renowned live gaming products and services announces that its licence approval has been granted by the Andorran Gambling Regulation Council (CRAJ).

This latest approval will allow TCSJOHNHUXLEY to supply the principality of Andorra with its extensive product portfolio and grow its presence in the region. Andorra is situated among the southern peaks of the Pyrenees Mountains and is bounded by France to the north and east and by Spain to the south and west.

Nicci Smith, ‪Managing Director Europe, comments, “We are delighted to receive approval from the Andorran Gambling Regulation Council (CRAJ), which now paves the way for an extensive roll-out in this country. TCSJOHNHUXLEY is a turnkey supplier of live table game equipment, and we hope our customers in Andorra will enjoy the products and services we can now offer!”‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

