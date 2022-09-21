TCSJOHNHUXLEY receives approval from Mississippi Gaming Commission.

This latest approval will allow TCSJOHNHUXLEY to supply casinos in the state with its extensive product portfolio.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY, the manufacturer and supplier of live gaming products and services, announced licence approval has been granted by the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

This latest approval will allow TCSJOHNHUXLEY to supply casinos in the state with its extensive product portfolio. It includes Roulette Wheels, Dice, Gaming Tables, Layouts, and Accessories.

Phil Lee, Managing Director for the Americas, comments, “We are delighted to receive approval from the Mississippi Gaming Commission, which now paves the way for an extensive roll-out in this key state.”

See also: TCSJOHNHUXLEY released Sweet 16, for Blackjack

And he added: “We are thrilled we can now supply “Certified Perfects” Dice alongside our world-renowned TCSJOHNHUXLEY Roulette Wheels that integrate with our Blaze Roulette Tables and Winning Number Displays. TCSJOHNHUXLEY is a turnkey supplier of live table game equipment, and we hope our customers in Mississippi will enjoy the products and services we can now offer in this state!”‬‬‬‬

In this context, G2E 2022 will provide a significant showcase for TCSJOHNHUXLEY. The company has a new booth location at #3259 on ‘Fremont Street’ and will also be displaying its igaming products to the US market for the first time, as well as the extensive portfolio of industry-benchmark core products.