TCSJOHNHUXLEY showcases igaming and new innovations at G2E

TCSJOHNHUXLEY will present its products at booth #3259 at the next edition of G2E Las Vegas 2022 from October 10-13.

Press release.- G2E 2022 will provide a significant showcase for TCSJOHNHUXLEY, the leader in research, development, services and innovation in the live gaming space. The company has an exciting new booth location at #3259 on ‘Fremont Street’ and will also be displaying its igaming products to the US market for the first time, as well as the extensive portfolio of industry-benchmark core products.

Providing operators with products and solutions that are trusted globally for quality, innovation, reliability and security, is paramount whether it’s for the land-based or online sectors. When you factor in casinos that operate 24/7 businesses and can reach hundreds of thousands of players on a daily basis, as many online operations do, it becomes crucial.

Having worked with many leading online gaming providers for numerous years, TCSJOHNHUXLEY understands and knows how to overcome the challenges of lighting and recording a live game. From entirely matt wheels which help minimize issues of studio light reflection to bespoke, award-winning innovations such as the Mega Money Wheel which can be upright or horizontal, depending on preferred camera angles, TCSJOHNHUXLEY works in partnership with their igaming customers to deliver quality products of the highest level with exceptional attention to detail.

On show at G2E will be a range of igaming products, including reduced footprint card tables designed to preserve space in studio setups; SaturnTM Auto Wheel with its distinctive compact design which means it can sit on existing tables, integrate into furniture or be displayed on a stand-alone podium providing flexibility, whilst remaining secure and reliable; and the Mega Money Wheel which creates maximum impact and brings another level of excitement to the game of chance. Precision-engineered, the Mega Money Wheel can incorporate custom finishes and designs allowing operators to create a unique centrepiece that players will not forget.

In addition, there will be a host of other new products including some exciting table games for Roulette and Blackjack and a new collection of high-impact graphics for the Ora Grande winning number displays. All this as well as an exceptional display of Roulette Wheels, Chipping machines, Blaze LED surface technology tables and Qorex EGT’s.

To see why TCSJOHNHUXLEY is the live gaming equipment supplier of choice for the land-based and online gaming sectors, visit Booth #3259 at G2E.

