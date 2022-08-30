TCSJOHNHUXLEY released Sweet 16, for Blackjack

Sweet 16 is a fun and easy to play side bet for Blackjack.

Sweet 16 is a new proposal that adds excitement to the traditional game of Blackjack.

Press Release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY presents Sweet 16. It is a fun and easy-to-play side bet, that is played in conjunction with the standard game of Blackjack.

The side bet wins if the player’s initial two cards add up to 16 with the amount paid out varying, based on the suits, colours and values of the cards. A Blackjack bet is independent of the Sweet 16 side-bet.

Only the highest win is paid-out for any winning combination.

Seet 16 has a number of key features. These are:

Easy for players to learn and understand

Adds excitement to the traditional game of Blackjack

Little impact on game speed

Played in conjunction with the standard game of Blackjack.

No expensive equipment required

