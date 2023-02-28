TCSJOHNHUXLEY debuts new game Golden Sovereign at ICE London

Golden Sovereign consists of two stages and is played alongside the traditional game of Roulette.

According to TCSJOHNHUXLEY, Golden Sovereign is an innovative and exciting new side bet game set to revolutionise the game of Roulette.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has unveiled Golden Sovereign at ICE London.

Golden Sovereign is an exclusive new game developed for Qorex ETGs that brings excitement and entertainment to players as they try to win Golden Sovereigns that can then be staked during the normal roulette game with the chance to win 120:1 on any straight-up number.

Easy to play and understand, Golden Sovereign consists of two stages and is played alongside the traditional game of Roulette. The first part is where players place a side bet on the Golden Sovereign Racetrack which gives them the chance to win Sovereigns.

Once a Golden Sovereign has been won, in the second stage, it can be staked during normal Roulette game play on any Straight-Up number position at enhanced odds of 120 for 1.

Tristan Sjöberg, TCSJOHNHUXLEY Executive Chairman comments, “Golden Sovereign is an innovative and thrilling game that was developed exclusively for Qorex ETG, and we are delighted to be launching this at ICE.

“This game gives players the chance to win big pay-outs for small stakes and brings a new exciting twist to traditional Roulette with the two stages of the Golden Sovereign side bet.”