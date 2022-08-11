Tatyana Kaminskaya: “We want our product to be a comprehensive solution that creates opportunities for casino platforms”

Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of Game Aggregator at SOFTSWISS, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News in which she talked about the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and its benefits.

Exclusive interview.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is one of the most outstanding SOFTSWISS products and one of the fastest growing in recent times.

To learn more about this powerful tool, Focus Gaming News sat down with Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of Game Aggregator at SOFTSWISS.

What does the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offer over competitors?

Our focus is our client service: we offer 24/7 support and what’s even more important, our managers are always there for clients. I am happy to say that these efforts are recognised and appreciated. We are listening and coming up with ideas for improvement, we see our clients’ success as our own success.

We are trying to stay as flexible as possible, though it is a challenge with our growth and multiplying restrictions. We know the frustration of having to deal with big bureaucratic companies and try to avoid becoming another bad example. I would say, working with crypto operators keeps us on our toes, but in a good way: they are bringing innovative ideas together with new challenges that we see as growth opportunities.

What extra features does the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator have and what can we expect to see added in the future?

At the moment the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers a back office for our clients, and we are constantly working on it. But we have bigger plans, of course, as we want our product to be a comprehensive solution that creates opportunities for casino platforms.

Our next step is developing player engagement tools. We are about to release a tournament solution that we know is very much anticipated. A reliable and simple tool, it will allow casino operators to create promo campaigns with any games they want and customise the rules and promo design to their liking. The idea is not new, but we hope that the implementation and support can make it stand out.

“I can also say that we will be focusing on gamification tools to help our clients make the player experience more interactive and engaging.” Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of Game Aggregator at SOFTSWISS.

What markets is the SOFTSWISS Aggregator targeting at the moment, and do you expect to enter new regions?

We feel quite confident in the CIS and EU markets and are now expanding to LatAm and Asia. To be clear, we have quite some traffic from these regions already, but now we have local representatives to establish proper contacts and relations with new operators. Therefore, I expect the ’ share of these markets to gradually grow.

How do you see the product in a year’s time?

I expect it to keep its pace of growth and become more mature. By then we will get more licences and certifications to extend our offer, and more tools to serve our clients’ needs. Most surely, we will have a better local representation for our target markets. I hope the SOFTSWISS brand will be recognised outside the English and Russian-speaking segment!