SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator wins at EGR B2B Awards 2022

The annual EGR B2B Awards recognises the achievements in different fields of iGaming.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announced that its Game Aggregator has claimed Aggregator platform of the Year. One of the most demanded products in the company portfolio outperformed its competitors and became the winner of the EGR B2B Awards 2022.

Although SOFTSWISS has a collection of professional accolades for its innovative solutions and expert services, this is the first time the company got a reputable trophy from the EGR team. Being among the most prestigious industry competitions, the annual EGR B2B Awards recognises the achievements in different fields of iGaming.

With its simple one-time API integration and 170+ game providers, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a universal game aggregation solution for online casino brands looking for a reliable and forward-thinking partner.

According to the recent Game Aggregator customer satisfaction survey results, the product received high scores for significant product and service criteria. The overall satisfaction index of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has exceeded 8 points out of a possible 10, which is an excellent result. The EGR B2B Award is one more confirmation of the product’s quality.

See also: Aliaksei Douhin: “SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is a multifunctional solution for managing jackpots within a casino brand”

Tatyana Kaminskaya, Head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented on the achievement: “It’s exciting that the work of our team was so highly appreciated by industry professionals because we invest a lot of energy to make our product stand out on the market. We pay a lot of attention to system stability and uptime, and are constantly working on developing new tools to improve gameplay.”

Andrei Starovoitov, COO at SOFTSWISS, added: “As a leading software provider for online casinos, our unchanged goal is to improve the quality of our solutions and services, offering new features and tools for our clients. The Game Aggregator is one of the fastest-growing products, which instantly responds to the needed market requirements. This award confirms that we are moving in the right direction!”

This is not the first professional accolade for SOFTSWISS this year. Recently, the international company was awarded the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards (BSG Awards) in the category Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2022.