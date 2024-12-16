TaDa Gaming delivers season’s greetings with customised festive releases

Tada Gaming’s six Christmas-decorated releases will be available to play throughout December and into the New Year.

Press release.- Award-winning TaDa Gaming has announced three of its high-performing slots, and three fishing-shooting and arcade games have been given a festive makeover so players can enjoy their favourite releases and feel the TaDa magic.

Market-leading Fortune Gems and Fortune Gems 2 offer dazzling play with Multipliers, Lucky Wheels and up to 10,000x in Garuda-themed games that have entranced players globally since release.

A sugar rush comes with Sweet Land. Players will discover their sweet tooth for Cluster Pays, Multipliers and up to 30 Bonus Free Spins when the frosted donuts spin across the reels.

For those who prefer a challenge, Boom Legend, Mega Fishing and Crazy Hunter deliver immersive gaming with unique ways to win. Take on the Fiery Octopus and Crocodile Boss in Boom Legend; go deep beneath the ocean and electrify play with the mighty Anglerfish who can reveal the treasure chests in Mega Fishing or earn jackpot pig coins with the Crazy Hunter as she leads players to blow open the money vaults.

Whatever style players choose, a happy holiday is guaranteed from TaDa Gaming this December.

Sean Liu, head of product management at TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Whether you love the festivities or are a bit more of a Scrooge, our Holiday curated slots and arcade games will certainly get you in the mood to win.’

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ currency choices, all six Christmas-decorated releases will be available to play throughout December and into New Year.