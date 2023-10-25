Cactus Jack’s Casino to install Table Trac’s casino management system

Cactus Jack’s Casino is located in Carson City, Nevada.

US.- Cactus Jack’s Casino, in Carson City, Nevada, will install Table Trac’s CasinoTrac casino management system on its gaming floor. The venue is owned by Stillwater Gaming, which owns and operates multiple casino properties in Carson Valley, Churchill County, and Lyon County, in Nevada. The locations feature slot machines as well as entertainment, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

Chad Hoehne, president of Table Trac, said: “CasinoTrac’s full-featured online CMS system for customer facing and back of the house casino operations is gaining a reputation for reliability and value for casino operators. We are proud to be expanding with Stillwater Gaming with that reliability and value.”

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.21bn in August

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.21bn in gaming revenue in August. That’s an increase of 0.07 per cent year-on-year, but 14.3 per cent lower than in July ($1.4bn).

The Las Vegas Strip generated $666.7m, up 1 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.02bn, a 0.18 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2 per cent year-on-year.