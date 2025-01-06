SYNOT Group announces its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025

The company invites visitors to explore its latest gaming technologies at booth 3J50.

Press release.- SYNOT Group has announced its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025, taking place from 20th to 22nd January. The company invites visitors to explore the latest gaming technologies at booth 3J50, where SYNOT will unveil over 60 state-of-the-art gaming equipment, including progressive link jackpot systems and a variety of new product innovations.

One of the major highlights of this year’s exhibition is the global debut of SYNOT’s brand-new modular cabinet, the ST2-32. Attendees will also experience the launch of Gamifire Prime, a new game set featuring more than 20 captivating titles with sophisticated graphics and bonus features. In addition, the slot version of the SUPER LINK system will be introduced, offering 8 linked titles, each designed to provide a thrilling gaming experience.

SYNOT will also present its sophisticated Casino Management System, a comprehensive solution designed to revolutionise the management of gaming halls and casinos. In the online segment, SYNOT Games will showcase its ever-expanding portfolio of over 180 unique games, while SYNOT Interactive will highlight its omni-channel solution, offering a complete range of online products, including casino aggregation, live casino platform and many more.

To explore SYNOT’s innovations and discuss how they can enhance your business, the company opens its booth 3J50 at ICE Barcelona 2025.