SYNOT Group triumphs at the Casino Inside event in Romania

Press release.- At the beginning of December, SYNOT Group participated in the prestigious Casino Inside event, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Bucharest, Romania. As in previous years, SYNOT became the main partner of this event, which attracted the top leaders of the gaming industry and offered attendees a unique opportunity to gain insight into the latest trends and products.

The event was divided into two parts. During the 12th edition of The ReUnion of Gambling Professionals, representatives of top gaming companies gathered to share insights on innovations and developments in the field. SYNOT presented its key products from both the land-based and online gaming sectors. The showcased UP2-32 cabinets, equipped with three 32” monitors and the latest versions of the Firebird Red, Blue, and MAGIC BALL LINK systems, garnered significant interest. These systems feature modern graphics, engaging bonus functionalities, and a wide range of gaming titles.

The second part of the event was dedicated to the Casino Inside Gala Awards. SYNOT Group achieved remarkable success by winning two prestigious awards: SYNOT Games was recognised as “Romania’s Fastest-Growing Online Game Maker in 2024,” and SYNOT W triumphed in the category of “Gaming Machine Manufacturer with the Biggest Innovations to the Casino and Gaming Entertainment Industry in 2024.”

Roland Andrýsek, sales director of SYNOT Group, commented on the occasion: “Casino Inside is one of the key events in the Romanian gaming industry, and we are extremely proud to have been the main partner of this event. The awards we received in both categories are a testament to the hard work and innovation our company brings to the gaming industry. The interest in our products motivates us to take further steps toward expanding our activities in the region.”