Swedish gambling regulator names head of new department 

Kristina Geiger has been appointed to lead a new operational support department.

UK.- The Swedish gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen, has announced the creation of a new operational support department. It has appointed Kristina Geiger as its head.

Geiger has held several senior management roles. She was most recently the treasurer of the Statens Historiska Museum from 2021 to 2023. Prior to that, she headed up departmental support at the Swedish Competition Authority, the Karolinska Institute and the Swedish Government Office. She also spent time at the European Commission as a national expert.

The creation of the new department comes as Spelinspektionen prepares to receive new powers to tackle unlicensed gambling from July 1. It will have the power to request information about transactions from payment service providers (PSPs) regarding transactional data and impose payment blocks on providers if it finds their systems have been used for payments to unlicensed gambling operators.

Funding for additional personnel was secured when the government agreed to increase the gambling regulator’s annual operating budget by SEK 2.4m (€210,000).

Spelinspektionen director general Camilla Rosenberg said: “We are delighted to welcome Kristina. With her, we gain an experienced leader accustomed to driving change. I am eager to commence my journey with the Gambling Inspectorate, given the importance of the authority’s mission and the trust placed in me to lead the department for operational support.”