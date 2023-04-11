More funding for Swedish gambling regulator

Spelinspektionen has been granted more funding to finance its work against unlicensed gambling operators.

UK.- The Swedish government has granted additional funding for the national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen to help its work to tackle unlicensed operators. The spring 2023 amendment budget includes an extra SEK 2.4m (€210,000) for the Swedish gambling regulator.

The budget is expected to be finalised by the middle of the month and approved in June. Spelinspektionen director general Camilla Rosenberg said the funds would be used to increase its personnel and boost its supervisory and information-gathering.

She said: “We welcome these extra funds which enable further strengthened measures in the fight against unlicensed gambling, money laundering and match-fixing.”

The regulator noted that it was having to dedicate resources to handle Sweden’s new igaming supplier licences while also continuing its supervisory duties.

Meanwhile, the government has approved a proposal that aims to make it easier for Spelinspektionen to block payments to and from unlicensed gambling operators.

The Swedish government has announced that there will be little change on the Spelinspektionen board for the next year. Camilla Rosenburg will remain director general and the board’s seven members will hold their positions.

The only change to the regulator’s board is the naming of Per Håkansson as chairman. It had been expected that the new right-wing alliance government, which came to power in October 2022, might make more changes. The board’s term will run until March 31, 2024.