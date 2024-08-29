Survey highlights gambling impact on finances in Brazil

The survey found that 10 per cent of the population has suffered financial problems due to gambling.

Brazil.- As Brazil prepares for the launch of regulated online gambling in January 2025, a new survey by market research company Hibou has found that 10 per cent of the population has experienced financial problems owing to gambling. The survey of 2,839 respondents from across social classes found that 68 per cent gambled and 16 per cent of those had faced financial problems as a result.

Of those respondents, 32 per cent said they had sold assets to cover losses, 29 per cent borrowed from friends or family and 25 per cent resorted to using savings. Some 23 per cent said their problems remained but only 2 per cent of the entire cohort considered that they were addicted to gambling.

Some 53 per cent said they had spent more than they had won, and only 48 per cent said they had won a bet. Some 69 per cent of players said they considered online gaming to be the most dangerous vertical, including Fortune Tiger, which has come in for criticism in the country.

Brazil gambling demographics

As for the composition of those who gambled, 47 per cent were single and 43 per cent married. The balance between men and women was fairly event, while over 55 was the age group that bet the most (27 per cent of respondents).

The motivations given for betting included financial (66 per cent) and fun (25 per cent). Media and football were cited as influences.

Brazil online gambling launch

Some 113 operators applied for online gambling licences in Brazil during the 90-day priority application window, which closed on August 20. That’s a steep increase from a mere six operators that had applied before full technical rules for online sports betting and igaming were published at the start of the month.

Brazil’s regulated online gambling market is expected to launch on January 1 2025. The final number of applicants who applied within the window is below the total of 134 that had initially expressed interest but will still be seen as a positive result for the Brazilian government, surpassing the SPA’s expectation of 40 applications.