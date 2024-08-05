Brazil confirms regulation of igaming

Ordinance 1,207 permits online slots, blackjack, poker and roulette.

Brazil.- Ordinance 1,207 has been published in Brazil’s Official Gazette, outlining the technical requirements for online betting licensees as the clock ticks on the current 90-day application window. The ordinance confirms that online slots, roulette and card games such as blackjack and poker will be permitted along with sports betting when the licensed online gambling market goes live.

The regulation confirms that crash games will also be permitted, but they must be random and not based on a player’s skill. The games must clearly display the maximum and minimum values of the prize multiplier and the frequency with which it increases. Fortune Tiger will also be permitted despite the recent arrests of influencers for promoting the game amid controversy around spam campaigns.

Games must pay out a minimum RTP of 85 per cent, and any advertised top prize must be won at least once in 100 million players. Operators must provide a payout table displaying all potential winning possibilities before players bet. Meanwhile, default game screens must not show the highest advertised prize unless it directly relates to the last game played.

As for live casino studios, they must have a designated location with sufficient physical security controls to ensure only authorised access. Surveillance systems must provide “continuous and unobstructed” views of all live games.

All game studios will need to be certified by a recognised body. They will need to maintain valid certificates while operating and obtain revalidation if critical components change. Operators utilising a third-party gaming platform must present a certificate of integration.

The technical requirements of Ordinance No 1,207 follow previous ordinances released in recent months outlining other regulations for the market. These include a ban on the use of credit cards and cryptocurrency for wagering and a 15 per cent tax on player winnings over BRL2,824 (€510). The Brazilian government has also published rules on marketing and responsible gambling.

Brazil expects to issue its first online gambling licences this year. With just two weeks left in the initial application window, only five operators have applied so far: Sportingbet, Caesars Sportsbook’s Big Brazil, Kaizen Gaming-owned Betano, Superbet and Rei do Pitaco. The publication of rules for igaming may lead to a jump in applications. It had been estimated that between 20 and 60 operators would apply.

Land-based casinos in Brazil

Meanwhile, the separate matter of land-based gambling is back on the agenda in Brazil. Fernando Haddad, the minister of finance, has expressed favour for Bill 2,234/22, which would legalise land-based casinos as well as bingo, horseracing betting and instant win games.

Bill 2,234/22 still requires Senate approval, with a vote expected this month after the parliamentary recess. President Lula da Silva has said he sees no reason not to sign the bill if it is approved.