Supremeland Gaming receives approval for supplier licence in Michigan

It’s the fouth US state for the Swedish company.

US.- Supremeland Gaming has gained approval for a supplier licence in Michigan. It’s the company’s fourth US state approval following interim approvals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia.

Rickard Öhrn, CEO of Supremeland Gaming, said: “With approvals already in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia, our entry into Michigan underscores our dedication to serving players nationwide. We are excited about the opportunities this new market brings and look forward to delivering innovative, engaging, and responsible gaming solutions to the rapidly growing U.S. iGaming community.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $275.1m in March

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $275.1m in gross internet gaming and sports betting receipts in March. That’s a rise of 17.7 per cent compared to February. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, March igaming gross receipts totalled $215.15m, the highest to date. The previous high was $188m in February. Gross sports betting receipts for March totalled $41.9m.