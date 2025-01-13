Stretch Network hosts Winter Poker Weekend to boost engagement

This mini-poker series offers €100,000 in guaranteed prize pool.

Press release.- Stretch Network‘s Winter Poker Weekend, taking place from January 24-26, 2025, is set to be an unforgettable poker event. This mini-poker series offers €100,000 in guaranteed prize pool, catering to players of all levels and preferences.

Highlights of the series include:

MAIN EVENT: €50,000 guarantee with a €55 buy-in.

MEGA CENTROLL: €5,000 guarantee for just €0.01 buy-in.

VIP PARTY: €5,000 guarantee with a €150 buy-in.

Mini Main Event: €5,000 guarantee, €10 buy-in.

OMAHA MAIN: €5,000 guarantee, €55 buy-in.

Stretch Network invites media partners to spotlight this series, highlighting its potential to drive player engagement and retention. Their advanced online poker software ensures seamless integration, while Stretch Network’s established reputation as a trusted B2B poker provider underpins the series’ success and scalability.

According to the company, key event highlights, like the MAIN PARTY on January 25 and the OMAHA MAIN PARTY on January 26, promise engaging content for audiences worldwide. By featuring this series, media partners can connect with a vibrant community of poker players and showcase Stretch Network’s innovative approach to online poker.



