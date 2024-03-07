Supremeland Gaming receives approval in New Jersey

Supremeland Gaming will release games through its partnership with EveryMatrix.

US.- Supremeland Gaming has announced that it has received gaming approval in New Jersey, its second approval in the US after interim authorisation to operate in Pennsylvania last month. The approval will allow the Swedish igaming company to release games through its partnership with EveryMatrix.

The company stated that the news comes at the ideal time, with online gambling revenues setting new records in New Jersey in January, according to figures from the state’s Division of Gaming Enforcement.

Rickard Öhrn, CEO of Supremeland Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the US. This landmark approval in New Jersey allows us to cast our net wider, bringing our revolutionary gameplay to one of the pioneering states that started online gambling in America.”

Erik Nyman, president, EveryMatrix Americas, added: “EveryMatrix has established a solid framework to develop third-party games on our platform that we distribute to our customers. We have selected a number of high-quality games studios to partner this way and very much appreciate the high-quality games Supremeland has developed on our platform. We are confident they will be appreciated by US players who will now also enjoy bonus capabilities across these games that haven’t been seen in the market until now.”

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches record $559.1m in January

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported on the state’s gaming revenue for January. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $559.9m, up 9.3 per cent from January 2023 ($436.9m), and 7.1 per cent higher than $522.2m in December last year.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $205m, down 3.1 per cent compared to January 2023 ($211.7m). The online gaming win was $183.3m, up 19.9 per cent year-on-year from $153.9m. Sports wagering gross revenue was $170.8m, an impressive 136 per cent increase from $72.3m.