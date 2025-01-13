Anna Mayorova, Uplatform: “At ICE, we’ll likely see a lot of chatter around the latest regulatory changes, AI and VR and sustainability”

Anna Mayorova, business development manager at Uplatform, unveils the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona and reflects on the most relevant discussion topics for this year.

Mayorova also highlighted emerging trends shaping the igaming industry and discussed the impact of Brazil’s regulated market on Latin America.

What are the expectations for ICE 2025?

The famous exhibition has always been a place for the most important negotiations. In the new location, I think there will be more open opportunities for both well-known brands and new game providers to showcase themselves. We hope to meet them and build friendly, long-term relationships!

What can we look forward to seeing at your stand during the event? At SiGMA Europe, your U_Shine theme really created a lot of excitement. Will we be expecting something just as engaging in Barcelona?

We’re really excited about our stand this time! It’s inspired by playing cards, and we’ve got some fun surprises planned. For starters, our talented mixologists will be serving Mystery Cocktails—you’ll draw a card to find out your drink, and it could be anything from a bold flavour to something sweet.

We’re also bringing some exciting games where you can test your skills and compete for awesome prizes. Plus, who doesn’t love takeaways? We’ll have some cool exclusive gifts that you won’t want to miss.

And of course, our team will be there to chat about how Uplatform can help your business grow. We can’t wait to see everyone at booth 4B34.

The company has participated in some of the biggest industry events in Europe, showcasing its latest innovations. Which of these solutions has recently attracted the most attention?

Our platform since we genuinely care about our clients and what they need to thrive. Lately, we’ve been all about optimising payment processes and making withdrawals easier for their players. We want to keep everything running smoothly! We’re also digging into some detailed analytics to give our clients the insights they need. And let’s not forget, we’re redesigning the websites’ templates to keep up with the latest trends in the market. It’s all part of our vision to make things better for everyone.

What will be the most relevant discussion topics for this year?

At ICE Barcelona 2025, we’re in for some exciting conversations! We’ll likely see a lot of chatter around navigating the latest regulatory changes, as compliance is at the top of everyone’s mind. I presume the spotlight will also be on cutting-edge tech like AI and VR and how these innovations can enhance player experiences. Sustainability is another hot topic, with many looking to adopt greener practices in our industry. Plus, with the market rebounding, I think we’ll see strategies for growth, especially in mobile gaming. And, of course, there will be ample networking opportunities to spark new partnerships. It’s going to be an exciting event that we can all learn from and enjoy together.

What key igaming trends do you think are emerging that will really shape the industry in 2025 and beyond?

We can see how game providers and studios are striving to make software lighter and games more accessible to different groups of players. There is also a trend towards innovation: games are moving into 3D, allowing more players to join at the same time, and adapting instant and traditional games from different countries into igaming.

How do you think the start of Brazil’s regulated market will impact the industry?Will this also lead to the growth of other emerging markets seeking to replicate that transformation?

You know, the quick introduction of regulations across such a vast territory like Brazil has forced many companies to get their legalisation processes in order. It’s been a tough ride for them, but I am confident they’re handling it successfully! I’m excited to see the first results coming in soon. This isn’t just about Brazil, either; it’s going to have a ripple effect across the whole Latin American region. For now, let’s stay tuned and see how things unfold.

What does Uplatform hope to achieve in 2025? What key goals are the company setting for the year ahead?

We have several exciting projects in the pipeline, but we’re keeping some of our plans under wraps for now since the year has just kicked off! Our main focus this year is to grow our work volume. You’ll see us scaling our projects and expanding our portfolio as clear indicators of this growth. Thanks for your interest, and enjoy the exhibition!

