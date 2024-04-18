Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $275.1m in March

Revenue increased by 17 per cent compared with February.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $275.1m in gross internet gaming and sports betting receipts in March. That’s a rise of 17.7 per cent compared to February.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, March igaming gross receipts totalled $215.15m, the highest to date. The previous high was $188m in February. Gross sports betting receipts for March totalled $41.9m.

Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) for March were $221.1m: $194.47m from igaming and $26.67m from internet sports betting. Compared to March 2023, igaming AGR was up by 25.8 per cent and sports betting was down by 15.2 per cent.

The internet sports betting handle was $480.4m, up by 19.3 per cent from the $402.6m handle recorded in February 2024. The operators reported submitting $41.1m in taxes and payments to the state of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $10.96m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $4.7m in payments to governing bodies last month.

Casinos in Detroit

Detroit’s three casinos generated $123.86m in revenue for March, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slot revenue increased by 3.8 per cent year-on-year to $122.26m. Revenue from retail sports betting reached $1.6m.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. However, MGM’s revenue was down 4.1 per cent year-on-year at $56.65m. MotorCity’s gambling revenue increased 7.2 per cent to $38.35m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s revenue decreased 1.4 per cent to $27.26m.