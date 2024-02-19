Supremeland Gaming enters US with Pennsylvania licence approval

The company has received interim authorisation.

US.- Supremeland Gaming has received interim authorisation to operate in Pennsylvania, its first US state. The Swedish igaming company said it will release several titles from its Powderkeg in-house studio in the coming months.

Johan Apel, executive chairman of Supremeland, said: “Securing our first US gaming approval in Pennsylvania marks not just a milestone, but a testament to our commitment to innovation and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. With the Keystone State as our gaming canvas, we eagerly anticipate transforming the landscape, pushing boundaries, and creating immersive experiences that resonate within this new American base.”

Rickard Öhrn, CEO of Supremeland Gaming, added: “We are thrilled to have obtained our first approval in the United States, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce our titles to the American iGaming community. This is a momentous occasion for Supremeland, and we are eager to contribute to the vibrant gaming culture in Pennsylvania and beyond.”

In January, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously voted to renew the Category 1 horse track casino licence of Downs Racing, LP, operator of Mohegan Pennsylvania in Luzerne County. The PGCB determined that Downs Racing had fulfilled the obligations under its previously approved casino operator’s licence and therefore qualified to have its licence renewed for an additional five-year period.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches record $5.7bn in 2023

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $5.7bn in 2023. That figure is 9.3 per cent above 2022 revenue ($5.2bn). Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board are slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

The primary driver of growth was igaming revenue, which rose by almost 28 per cent compared to 2022, reaching $1.74bn. Slot machines were the highest revenue contributor, generating $2.46bn, while table games generated $971.74m, up 1.9 per cent year-on-year.