Supremeland Gaming receives interim supplier licence approval in West Virginia
The company was recently approved in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
US.- Supremeland Gaming has announced approval for an interim supplier licence in West Virginia. It’s the company’s third approval following Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Rickard Öhrn, CEO of Supremeland Gaming, said: “The acquisition of our interim Supplier Licence in West Virginia is a pivotal step in our journey, reflecting on our dedication to delivering innovative experiences to a broader audience. As we expand our footprint, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we look forward to contributing to the vibrant gaming landscape in the Mountain State.”
In this article:online gambling