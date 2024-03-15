Supremeland Gaming receives interim supplier licence approval in West Virginia

The company was recently approved in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

US.- Supremeland Gaming has announced approval for an interim supplier licence in West Virginia. It’s the company’s third approval following Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Rickard Öhrn, CEO of Supremeland Gaming, said: “The acquisition of our interim Supplier Licence in West Virginia is a pivotal step in our journey, reflecting on our dedication to delivering innovative experiences to a broader audience. As we expand our footprint, our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we look forward to contributing to the vibrant gaming landscape in the Mountain State.”