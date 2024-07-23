SuperBook Sports ceases online sports betting services in eight US states

The operator has halted digital sports betting services in Colorado, New Jersey, Arizona, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Maryland and Virginia.

US.- SuperBook Sports has ceased offering digital sports betting services in eight US states: Colorado, New Jersey, Arizona, Tennessee, Ohio, Iowa, Maryland and Virginia. The operator, which has its flagship retail sportsbook at the Westgate in Las Vegas, remains live online in Nevada.

The decision follows the exits of Prophet Exchange, SaharaBets and Unibet. Meruelo Gaming’s SaharaBets announced this month that it was no longer accepting wagers and encouraged bettors to withdraw funds from their accounts before August 8. In May, Prophet Exchange closed its New Jersey operations, while Unibet announced the closure of its sites in New Jersey and Pennsylvania in April.