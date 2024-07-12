SaharaBets exits Arizona sports betting market

Meruelo Gaming’s sports betting operator is no longer accepting wagers.

US.- Meruelo Gaming’s SaharaBets has announced on its website and social media accounts that it no longer accepts wagers in the US. The announcement comes after the firm’s partner, the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, was sold.

The company encouraged bettors to withdraw funds from their accounts before August 8. Wagering will remain open for the next 30 days to allow time for bets that have already been placed to settle.

Meruelo Gaming, an affiliate of the Sahara Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, and the Arizona Coyotes announced the launch of SaharaBets in Arizona in 2022.

Arizona sports betting handle reaches $656.3m in April

Arizona’s sports betting handle was $656.3m in April, up 14 per cent from March ($759.8m) and a 22.5 per cent increase compared to April of 2023. The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) reported that the state collected $4.3m in privilege fees.

The ADG has announced that it will accept event wagering applications from July 8 to 19. It will issue at least one sports betting licence reserved for Arizona tribes and at least one reserved for Arizona sports teams.