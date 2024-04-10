Unibet announces closure dates for New Jersey and Pennsylvania sites

Unibet will halt its North American operations.

US.- Unibet has announced the closure dates for its sites in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It comes after Unibet owner Kindred announced that it would cease North American gaming operations by Q2 2024.

Unibet’s New Jersey online casino site will close on May 14. It stopped accepting deposits on April 5, and players have until May 13 to withdraw any funds. In Pennsylvania, Unibet’s site will cease to be available from June 21. Players can make deposits until May 21 and have until June 20 to withdraw funds. Unibet will mail cheques to players who may miss the withdrawal deadlines.

See also: Swedish court dismisses fashion designer’s lawsuit against Kindred

The move forms part of a series of measures aimed at reducing costs by around £40m. Kindred has had a presence in North America since 2018, operating in Arizona, Indiana, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and in Canada. The group says that financial and technological resources will be reallocated to core markets in Europe. It also has operations in Australia and Asia.