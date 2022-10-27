SuperBook launches sports betting in Iowa

Bettors in the state can now download the SuperBook Sports app.

US.- SuperBook Sports, a Las Vegas-based sportsbook, is now live in Iowa. Bettors in the state can now start wagering by downloading the app from the Apple app store or Play Store or visiting ia.SuperBook.com.

With the new launch, SuperBook Sports is live in six US states. It was already live in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Jersey and Tennessee.

SuperBook chief executive officer, Mark Lipparelli, said: “We’re excited to bring the SuperBook brand and our decades of experience to the state of Iowa. From the Cyclones and Hawkeyes to the Field of Dreams, Iowa has one of the best sports traditions in the country. Many sports fans from Iowa have undoubtedly visited our iconic Las Vegas sportsbook, and now they can access those same great betting options from home.”

Jay Kornegay, vice president of Race & Sports Book operations at SuperBook, added: “I am excited to launch our sports betting in Iowa. From my time in this business, I’ve known sports fans in Iowa to be among the most loyal and knowledgeable. We’re off and running and we welcome new sign-ups to compare us against the others. We focus on building the best odds anywhere we operate, and we offer several generous odds boosts and other promotional bets.”

In August, SuperBook Sports announced its launch in Maryland’s sports betting market after signing a partnership with MLB team the Baltimore Orioles. It will operate a retail sportsbook sports lounge at the club’s Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

SuperBook does not currently have a Maryland sports wagering licence. The partnership will be subject to approval from the Maryland Lottery & Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC).

Iowa sports betting revenue up 345.6% year-on-year in September

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported sports betting revenue of $25.4m for September. That’s an increase of 345.6 per cent year-on-year and 76.4 per cent from August of this year, when the state reported a sports betting revenue of $14.4m. Online sports betting generated $21.2m in revenue; retail generated $4.2m.

Sports betting generated a handle of $200.2m, a 63.3 per cent increase from August but down 4.9 per cent compared to September 2021. Consumers spent $177.6m betting online and $22.6m at retail facilities.