Iowa sports betting revenue up 345.6% year-on-year in September

US.- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported sports betting revenue of $25.4m for September. That’s an increase of 345.6 per cent year-on-year and 76.4 per cent from August of this year, when the state reported a sports betting revenue of $14.4m. Online sports betting generated $21.2m in revenue; retail generated $4.2m.

Sports betting generated a handle of $200.2m, a 63.3 per cent increase from August but down 4.9 per cent compared to September 2021. Consumers spent $177.6m betting online and $22.6m at retail facilities.

Diamond Jo in Dubuque, partnered with FanDuel, posted $6.5m in revenue from $43.2m in player wagers. Diamond Jo in Worth, which also has a FanDuel sportsbook, followed with $3.6m in revenue and a $23.7m handle. Wild Rose in Jefferson with DraftKings reported revenue of $3m from $29.5m in bets.

Iowa regulator fines sportsbooks

Last week, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved three fines totalling $150,000 for the illegal use of credit cards by sports betting operations. BetMGM and Elite Hospitality were each fined $60,000, while SCE Partners had been fined $20,000.

Representatives from the three sports gambling operations said they were taking steps to correct the breach.

In August, American Wagering, which does business as Caesars Sportsbook, was also fined by the IRGC for illegally allowing the use of credit cards on its site. The regulator issued a $60,000 penalty.

