Strive Gaming receives interim authorisation in Pennsylvania

US.- Strive Gaming has received interim authorisation for an igaming and sports wagering manufacturer licence from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). The approval will allow Strive Gaming to supply operators with its omnichannel igaming platform.

Max Meltzer, CEO at Strive Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to receive the interim authorisation for igaming and sports wagering manufacturer licence in Pennsylvania. This milestone follows our Michigan state license a few months ago and continues to reflect our dedication to regulatory compliance and our ongoing efforts to deliver a best-in-class igaming and sports betting PAM solution. We look forward to contributing to the vibrant digital landscape of Pennsylvania and providing our award-winning technology in the state.”

Strive Gaming received the ISO 27001 certification and granted a provisional Internet gaming supplier licence in Michigan, in January. In February, Supremeland Gaming received interim authorisation to operate in Pennsylvania, its first US state. The Swedish igaming company said it will release several titles from its Powderkeg in-house studio in the coming months.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $477.1m in January

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $477m in January. That’s a 2.7 per cent increase compared to January 2023. Retail slots revenue was $179.5m, while retail table games was $72.6m.

The PGCB reported a sports betting handle of $858.1m: $808m came from online operators and $49.9m from retail facilities. Gross gaming revenue from sports wagering was $97.7m. Tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $195.2m.