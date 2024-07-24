Michigan Lottery transitions to NCPG helpline for responsible gaming support

The national line will replace the Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline.

US.- The Michigan Lottery has announced that it will transition to the National Problem Gambling Helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, for responsible gaming support. This aligns the agency with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) and other online gaming platforms operating in Michigan.

Operated by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), the helpline will replace the existing Michigan Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-270-7117), although the previous number will remain in operation.

The lottery noted that 1-800-GAMBLER is the world’s “largest problem gambling helpline network by call volume, population served, and geographic area covered” and connects people and families with professional support, local referrals, and resources. Calls made to 1-800-GAMBLER from Michigan will be routed to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said: “The Lottery is committed to providing Michiganders with easy access to resources that support responsible gaming. By transitioning to 1-800-GAMBLER, we are able to ensure that Michigan residents can reach specially trained staff who can provide confidential professional support, local referrals, and resources to those who may have a gambling problem.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $214.1m in June

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $214.1m in gross internet gaming and sports betting receipts in June. That’s a decrease of 10.6 per cent compared to May. The internet sports betting handle was $276.8m, down by 19.5 per cent from May.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, June igaming gross receipts totalled $183.2m and gross sports betting receipts $30.9m, down from $198.6m and $40.9m in May. Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $136.35m: $164.56m from igaming and negative ($28.21m) from internet sports betting.