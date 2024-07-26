iGaming Ontario reports CA$18.4bn betting handle for Q1

The handle was up 31 per cent year-over-year.

Canada- iGaming Ontario has released its market performance report for the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY). The handle from April 1 to June 30 was CA$18.4bn (US$13.3bn), a 3.4 per cent increase over the last quarter and a 31 per cent increase year-over-year.

Gaming revenue was CA$726m, a 5.2 per cent increase over Q4 and a 34 per cent increase year-over-year. Nearly 1.9m player accounts were active during Q1. The average monthly spend per active player account was $284.

iGaming Ontario reported that casino games, including slots, live and computer-based table games and peer-to-peer bingo, accounted for nearly $15.5bn of wagers and $529m of gaming revenue. Betting, including on sports, esports, proposition and novelty bets, as well as exchange betting, accounted for CA$2.5bn of wagers and CA$181m of gaming revenue.

iGaming Ontario executive director Martha Otton said: “With 50 regulated operators and a one-third increase in wagering and revenue figures over the first quarter of last year, Ontarians who choose to gamble are finding many enjoyable options in our open regulated igaming market.”

In April, iGaming Ontario reported that the second year of regulated sports betting and igaming in the Canadian province generated $63bn in wagers and $2.4bn in revenue. Legal online market opened on April 4, 2022.