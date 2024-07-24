Konami Gaming expands partnership with Caesars Digital to bring player-favourite slots to New Jersey and West Virginia

Konami Gaming is excited to support across all available markets.

This launch makes Konami’s longtime casino slot favourites available with Caesars Digital in all igaming markets in which it operates.

Press release.- Konami Gaming today (July 24) announced the arrival of iconic Konami slots on Caesars Digital’s online casino platforms in West Virginia and New Jersey.

Longtime player favourites like China Shores, All Aboard, and Quick Strike are now live for real-money gaming on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in these jurisdictions to go along with Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ontario.

Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, said: “Caesars Digital has demonstrated dedication to delivering new and exciting game content to its players, which Konami Gaming is excited to support across all available markets.

“Players can now enjoy a mix of Konami slots in any location reached by their platforms and we look forward to an ongoing pipeline of fresh titles.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president and chief igaming officer at Caesars Digital, added: “Best-in-class player experiences are at the heart of our online casino platforms.

“This expansion of our partnership with Konami brings their engaging slot titles to all of the jurisdictions where our platforms operate. Anytime we can deliver thrilling new content for our players, it’s a big win.”