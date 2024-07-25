Amusnet and BetPlay’s exclusive partnership with Colombian star Melissa Martinez

This innovative marketing approach has significantly bolstered the company’s portfolio and effectively engaged a diverse audience through the branded edition of the game Cocktail Rush.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its ongoing partnership with BetPlay, a prominent casino operator in Colombia. This collaboration extended in a summer activity with Melissa Martinez, a famous influencer and renowned sports journalist at Caracol Radio, one of the country’s leading radio networks.

This innovative marketing approach has significantly bolstered the company’s portfolio and effectively engaged a diverse audience through the branded edition of the game Cocktail Rush. The campaign featuring Melissa was active on social media in June, achieving impressive results with over 1.4M views on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X.

The festive spirit of Colombia’s coastal region, Melissa’s place of origin, is vividly depicted in Amusnet’s signature slot game, Cocktail Rush. Initially launched exclusively with BetPlay, this slot features a special edition tailored to align with Melissa’s personal brand and capture the essence of her personality. Cocktail Rush has quickly gained popularity, ranking as the third most-played game in Amusnet’s portfolio in Colombia since its launch on March 18th, 2024.

See also: Amusnet ranks among Italy’s top casino providers

Melissa Martinez is also known for her engaging presence and substantial Instagram profile, with 3 million followers. She embodies a vibrant and driven attitude that aligns with the company’s brand values. Her exemplary conduct and cheerful character, marked by her integrity, added a lot of amusement and extra excitement to the joined activity. The co-branded content featuring Melissa has resonated positively with her audience and Amusnet’s target demographic, enhancing the campaign’s overall reach and impact.

Cocktail Rush is a video slot offering a tropical getaway to island shores, rewarding everybody with delicious cocktails. The game has a recognisable colourful design and cheerful sound effects that complement the player experience. Players should watch for the two Scatter symbols and the Expanding Wild across the 5 reels and 10 fixed lines, where a bunch of special features are also available to bring them extra rewards.

Amusnet remains committed to expanding its presence in the Colombian market through innovative collaborations and strategic partnerships. The successful venture with BetPlay and Melissa Martinez exemplifies the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional gaming experiences and engaging content to its audience. The company’s focus on customer-centric initiatives underscores its long-term vision for continued success and excellence in the region.