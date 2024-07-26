Arizona sports betting handle reaches $568.5m in May

The handle was up 25.9 per cent from May 2023.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $568.5m in May, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). This represents a 25.9 per cent increase compared to May 2023 and a 14 per cent decrease from April 2024’s $656.3m. The state collected $4.3m in privilege fees.

The ADG has been accepting new event wagering applications. It plans to issue at least one sports betting licence for Arizona tribes and one for Arizona sports teams.