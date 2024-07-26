Arizona sports betting handle reaches $568.5m in May
The handle was up 25.9 per cent from May 2023.
US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $568.5m in May, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). This represents a 25.9 per cent increase compared to May 2023 and a 14 per cent decrease from April 2024’s $656.3m. The state collected $4.3m in privilege fees.
The ADG has been accepting new event wagering applications. It plans to issue at least one sports betting licence for Arizona tribes and one for Arizona sports teams.
In this article:sports betting