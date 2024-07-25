Soft2Bet celebrates highly successful iGB L!VE event 

The final Amsterdam edition of iGB L!VE was a great success and Soft2Bet looks forward to the 2025 show in London.

Press release.- Fully booked workshops, insightful discussions and an immersive ‘cube’ stand that welcomed hundreds of delegates, Soft2Bet enjoyed another highly successful iGB L!VE event, where it met partners and contacts and hosted inspiring workshops showcasing its industry-leading gamification solution Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA).

The company also presented its Soft2Bet Invest igaming Innovation Fund to the industry, once again highlighting the spirit of innovation that has driven its growth since its launch in 2016 and its desire to help the best and most innovative online gambling companies to realise their potential.

Chief business development officer Martin Collins commented: “I was highly impressed with the traction iGB achieved this year. As the final edition of the event in Amsterdam, it drew even more attention than usual. This was evident in the number of meetings we hosted and the strong attendance at our MEGA Workshops.

“Besides being fully pre-booked, these workshops attracted a lot of foot traffic, with people stopping by to learn more about our gamification engine, which is always gratifying.

“We also met many promising startups interested in funding through Soft2Bet Invest, leaving us with very positive prospects. iGB Amsterdam treated us exceptionally well this year, and we’re excited to see how it will develop next year in London.“

MEGA workshops

Soft2Bet conducted two fully packed workshops on its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the gamification solution that is revolutionising igaming and enabling operators to engage, retain and increase the lifetime values of their players. The company witnessed an impressive turnout and enthusiastic participation, underscoring the strong interest in gamification solutions.

Focus on gamification

Raising discussion topics about key industry trends to encourage debate and thought leadership is part of Soft2Bet’s DNA and further Soft2Bet highlights included Martin Collins hosting a panel on the roles of gamification and personalisation within iGaming and how both operators and providers approach a topic that is having an ever-increasing impact on their work.

Whether through workshops, panel discussions or speaker presentations, Soft2Bet’s focus on product insights, innovation, growth and responsible gambling was once again in evidence during iGB L!VE.