Strive Gaming gains provisional Internet gaming supplier licence in Michigan

US.- Strive Gaming has received the ISO 27001 certification and has been granted a provisional Internet gaming supplier licence in the US state of Michigan. The ISO 27001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for information security management systems.

With the certification announcement, Strive Gaming has gained a gaming supplier licence in Michigan, allowing the firm to supply operators in the state with its PAM product. In addition, operators can now benefit from the provider’s Infinity Rules engine, which aims to bring them “closer to their customers in real-time, significantly increasing performance by delivering various promotions”.

Max Meltzer, CEO of Strive Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Strive Gaming has attained ISO 27001 certification and received a provisional Internet gaming supplier licence in Michigan. These milestones are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, security, and regulatory compliance. As we continue to grow and expand our footprint, we remain dedicated to providing a secure and enjoyable gaming experience for our partners. We will continue our dedication to meeting and exceeding industry standards.”

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $209.2m in November

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $209.2m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in November. The figure was up 1.9 per cent compared to October’s $205.3m.

Igaming receipts totalled $175.3m, beating the previous high of $171.8m recorded in March. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $33.9m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $158.1m with $157.8m from igaming and $294,810 from online sports betting. Igaming AGR was up by 20.5 per cent and sports betting down by 98.9 per cent year-over-year.