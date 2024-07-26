Flutter sponsors new docuseries on jump jockeys

The series is screening on ITV1 and ITVX.

UK.- The Irish international gambling giant Flutter is sponsoring a new docuseries about jump jockeys. Champions: Full Gallop is screening on ITV1 and ITVX. The six-part production offers a glimpse of the sport’s biggest legends.

Produced by South Shore, in collaboration with Flutter and Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the programme features interviews with jockeys Harry Skelton, Harry Cobden and Sean Bowen.

ITV commissioning editor Lily Wilson said: “This is an opportunity to see at close quarters the adrenaline, tension, drama, and emotion behind the scenes of Jump Racing. The series promises a rich mix of excitement, colourful personalities, and powerful stories. As the home of ITV racing, we’re looking forward to bringing this incredible sport to an even wider audience.”

Ian Brown, CEO of Flutter UK & Ireland, said: “We loved the idea of creating horseracing’s answer to F1’s Drive to Survive, and we are immensely proud to back Champions: Full Gallop, viewing it as a unique opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to grow this great sport. This is a showcase in what can be achieved when the industry unites to tackle challenges in a collaborative way.”

Martin Stevenson, CEO of Racecourse Media Group, added: “This series will bring the sport to an entirely new audience, captivating the next generation of racing fans and hopefully encouraging a new generation to get involved in the sport.”

New BHA code

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced the publication of its new code of conduct for gambling sponsorship agreements. The move is a response to a proposal in last year’s UK gambling white paper for all sports to develop such a code.

The BHA Code of Conduct was developed with input from stakeholders in the sector, the Racecourse Association, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC). The body says the code will help ensure minimum standards for social responsibility in all sponsorship agreements with gambling operators.