Black Friday weekend promotion: Stretch Network offers benefits for poker enthusiasts

Press release.- Stretch Network has introduced another player-focused initiative: the Black Friday Weekend promotion. The initiative runs from November 29 to December 1.

The event offers up to 90 per cent discounts on buy-ins for the World Poker League tournament series. “Raise with us to go all-in on player satisfaction”, the company stated.

Black Friday Weekend promotion:

Players register for special phase tournaments at a reduced cost.

These 2-minute events don’t require player actions and provide the same starting stack as the target tournament.

After the phase tournament ends, players are automatically registered for the main event.

Players already in the target tournament will have their stacks combined for added excitement.

Stretch Network launches two new poker features

In related news, Stretch Network announced the launch of two poker features aimed at enriching the player experience and enhancing operator offerings:

Show/Muck: A functionality that empowers players to control the information they reveal after a hand. Whether players choose to display a winning strategy, bluff their opponents, or keep their cards hidden, this feature introduces an exciting psychological aspect to the game. It adds a new layer of strategy, allowing players to influence the flow of the game and create a more engaging poker environment, keeping both participants and spectators on the edge of their seats.

Cash Money: This feature allows players to use bonus funds during cash games, seamlessly converting the used portion into real money. Any remaining bonus funds are automatically returned to the player’s balance, ensuring both value and convenience. This adds flexibility and provides an enriched experience for players, giving them the freedom to maximize their gaming session without limitations.

The company said: “With these updates, Stretch Network reinforces its dedication to delivering poker solutions that empower operators and enhance player satisfaction, creating a more thrilling and rewarding environment for all involved.”