Stretch Network launches two new poker features

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced the launch of two poker features aimed at enriching the player experience and enhancing operator offerings:

Show/Muck: A functionality that empowers players to control the information they reveal after a hand. Whether players choose to display a winning strategy, bluff their opponents, or keep their cards hidden, this feature introduces an exciting psychological aspect to the game. It adds a new layer of strategy, allowing players to influence the flow of the game and create a more engaging poker environment, keeping both participants and spectators on the edge of their seats.

Cash Money: This feature allows players to use bonus funds during cash games, seamlessly converting the used portion into real money. Any remaining bonus funds are automatically returned to the player’s balance, ensuring both value and convenience. This adds flexibility and provides an enriched experience for players, giving them the freedom to maximize their gaming session without limitations.

The company said: “With these updates, Stretch Network reinforces its dedication to delivering poker solutions that empower operators and enhance player satisfaction, creating a more thrilling and rewarding environment for all involved.”