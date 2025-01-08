Stretch Network unveils enhanced mobile version

Stretch Network is celebrating its mobile version redesign with freerolls.

Press release.- Stretch Network has announced the release of its redesigned mobile version, set to go live on January 14. This upgrade builds on the existing platform, offering a faster, smoother online poker experience and reinforcing Stretch Network’s position as a trusted provider of B2B poker software solutions.

The update will roll out automatically during a maintenance window (11:00–12:00 UTC+4), with downtime expected to last no more than five minutes. Players will experience the new version seamlessly, with no additional actions required.

In celebration of this milestone, Stretch Network is hosting €15,000 in freerolls from January 14–25. These freerolls include daily tournaments at 17:00 (UTC+0), each with €500 GTD, culminating in a €10,000 main event on January 25.

Stretch Network invites its partners to highlight this significant update, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to client satisfaction and player engagement. “By delivering robust and user-friendly solutions, Stretch Network continues to empower operators in the competitive online poker market,” said the company.

The company said: “This update marks a new chapter for Stretch Network’s offerings. Media partners are encouraged to share this development and celebrate the enhanced player experience now available through Stretch Network’s platform.”