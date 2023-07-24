Stretch Network launches 3 new features to elevate poker gaming

Stretch Network spices up poker with new leaderboards, emojis, and banners.

Press release.- Stretch Network, the online poker platform offering innovative gaming solutions, is proud to announce the launch of three new features.

These features are designed to elevate the gaming experience and immerse poker enthusiasts in a world of intense competition, creative campaigns, and expressive interactions. The features include Automated Leaderboards, Throwable Emojis, and a Banner Management System.

The purpose of creating leaderboard functionality in Stretch network‘s platform is multifaceted and serves several important objectives, including competition and engagement, retention and player involvement, and promotional value.

The purpose of throwable emojis in poker is to enhance social interaction and communication between players during online gameplay. Here are some key purposes of using throwable emojis in poker: Creating a fun and engaging environment, expressing emotions, and non-verbal communication.

Banner Management System allows Stretch Network’s BO users to create, manage, and search for banners to be displayed on the Stretch Network’s channels. The system provides some functionalities to streamline the banner creation process and ensure effective banner management.